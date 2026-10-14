GPB Sports Previews Valdosta-Colquitt County Rivalry with Both Head Coaches

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VALDOSTA — GPB Sports previews Friday’s Valdosta-Colquitt County football rivalry with both head coaches on its latest podcast.

Release:

ATLANTA, Ga. (October 13, 2026)

Georgia Public Broadcasting’s Football Fridays in Georgia podcast heads to South Georgia this week as Valdosta and Colquitt County prepare for one of the state’s most established high school football rivalries.

Hosts Jon Nelson and Hannah Goodin speak with Valdosta head coach Shelton Felton and Colquitt County head coach Sean Calhoun ahead of Friday’s matchup in Moultrie. Coach Felton discusses keeping his undefeated Wildcats ready following an extended break, while Coach Calhoun explains how turnovers, tackling, and special teams could determine the outcome.

The episode also visits Wrightsville, where Johnson County head coach Don Norton reflects on his team’s undefeated season and the importance of community support in building a successful football program.

In a surprise appearance, Lassiter head coach Sean Thom joins the show to discuss his team’s strong season and reconnect with Goodin, a Lassiter graduate. The hosts also recap recent results and look ahead to key matchups across Georgia.

Valdosta and Colquitt County meet Friday, October 16, at 7:30 p.m. on GPB TV and GPB.org.

Listen to the episode

Football Fridays in Georgia is available at GPB.org/podcasts and on major podcast platforms.

About Georgia Public Broadcasting

Georgia Public Broadcasting provides educational, informational and entertaining programming through its statewide television, radio and digital networks. GPB Sports covers high school athletics across Georgia, highlighting the teams, coaches, players, and communities that make sports an important part of life in the state.