ABAC Welcomes Professional Rodeo and Specialty Performers November 13–14

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TIFTON — The ABAC PCA Pro Rodeo returns Nov. 13–14 with bull riding, calf roping, and performances by Shelby and Chance Danison.

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TIFTON, Ga. — When the PCA Pro Rodeo returns to Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Nov. 13-14, the competition inside the arena won’t be the only thing keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Western Way Entertainment will bring a high-energy specialty act featuring trick riding, trick roping and mounted shooting to the ABAC Rodeo Arena as part of two nights of professional rodeo action.

Western Way Entertainment is a husband-and-wife duo featuring Shelby and Chance Danison—singer-songwriters and professional rodeo performers based in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. The pair met over seven years ago while performing in a Wild West show and have since traveled across the country and internationally, entertaining audiences at rodeos, events and live productions. They are a PRCA Specialty Act, were recognized as one of the Top 5 Specialty Acts by the IPRA in 2025 and were proudly featured as the specialty act at the 2024 PCA Finals.

Shelby Danison, originally from Marshfield, Missouri, began her rodeo career at just eight years old singing the National Anthem on horseback. She has been trick riding professionally for over nine years with her horse, Daisy, and has performed at both the Missouri and Tennessee locations of Dolly Parton’s Stampede. Shelby also portrayed Annie Oakley in Buffalo Bill’s Wild West Show at Disneyland Paris in France.

Chance Danison, a Columbus, Ohio native, is a third-generation calf roper who grew up honing his skills on his family’s farm just outside the city. In addition to rodeo, he is a Nashville-recorded country artist known for his song “Party Like Wade Sundell,” which has surpassed 250,000 streams across platforms. Chance has performed in Nashville, Las Vegas during the NFR, and at rodeos and events nationwide. Chance will be trick roping and mounted shooting on his 6-year-old horse Jose Cuervo.

Together, the Danisons combine western tradition with modern entertainment for an unforgettable performance.

“We want the rodeo to be more than a great competition; we want it to be an experience for the entire family,” said ABAC President Dr. Tracy Brundage. “Western Way Entertainment brings an incredible combination of talent, excitement and showmanship to the arena, and we think our community is going to love what Shelby and Chance bring to this year’s event.”

The PCA Pro Rodeo, produced by 3R Rodeo Company, returns to the ABAC Rodeo Arena Nov. 13-14 following a successful event last year. Fans can expect classic rodeo competition, including bull riding, calf roping and other events, along with specialty entertainment throughout the evening.

Gates open at 5 p.m. each night, followed by Mutton Bustin’ at 6 p.m. and the PCA Pro Rodeo at 7:30 p.m. Participation in Mutton Bustin’ is available for an additional fee.

Tickets start at $20 for general admission, with children under 6 admitted free of charge. An enhanced VIP experience is available for $30 for adults and $10 for children under 6. VIP quantities are limited. Tickets and additional information are available at link.abac.edu/events.

The rodeo is part of Stage Lights and Rodeo Nights, a weekend of entertainment at ABAC that begins Nov. 12 with country music star Tracy Lawrence at the John Hunt Auditorium and continues with two nights of rodeo action Nov. 13-14.

Vendors will also be available throughout the evening, with ABAC Dining and Catering providing concessions and the Stallion Shop offering ABAC and rodeo apparel.

About ABAC

Founded in 1908, Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College provides a personalized, hands-on learning experience for students across Georgia and beyond. With a strong focus on academic excellence, affordability and student success, ABAC offers more than a dozen bachelor’s degrees and is recognized for its leadership in agriculture, business, humanities, nursing, science and education. ABAC serves as a vital resource for the region, preparing graduates who are ready to lead their communities and careers.

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