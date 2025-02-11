//Man arrested for calling Lowndes E911 over 70 times

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A 44-year-old male was arrested after calling the Lowndes County E911 Center over 70 times.

Release:

Arrested: Brian Donald Scott, Caucasian male, 44 years of age

Beginning around 7:45 pm., on February 8, 2025, the Lowndes County E911 Center began getting multiple phone calls, where the caller would make comments to dispatchers, and then hang up. The calls continued until approximately 6:00 am., on February 9, 2025. During this time, the same caller called E911 over 70 times. Each time the caller, later identified as Brian Donald Scott, 44 years of age, would call, officers from different law enforcement agencies would be tied up looking for him. Officers continued to attempt to track his location but could not find him.

At approximately 6:00 am., on February 9, 2025, officers responded to the area of the 700 block of South Patterson Street, where they observed Scott sitting beside an ice machine. Officers had received information that the caller had been in this area. When officers spoke with Scott, he denied using his phone to call. Officers used Scott’s phone and called E911, which registered as the number that had been continuously calling dispatchers.

Scott was arrested and taken to Lowndes County Jail. He has been charged with interfering with 911 (misdemeanor).

“This was such a waste of our resources, along with our dispatcher’s time. I am proud of the persistence of everyone involved, who were eventually able to track him down and arrest him.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.