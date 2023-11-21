//Valdosta resident to appear on Wheel of Fortune

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident will appear on Wheel of Fortune’s Shopping Spree Week winning over $64,000 and a trip.

Josh Thompkins, from Valdosta, GA, will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune’s Shopping Spree Week on Wednesday, November 22, 2023. Joshua has been watching Wheel of Fortune with his grandmother since he was a kid because it was her favorite show. It quickly became a cherished memory and watching always reminds him of her. Josh applied to be on the show after his grandmother’s passing and upon being selected, he thought of how she would have “jumped through the ceiling” with pride and excitement. Josh still watches Wheel of Fortune with his mother and with any winnings, he would like to help her with remodeling her home.

WHERE TO WATCH: Weeknights on MyNet & CBS at 7:00 PM

Josh will be appearing on Wheel of Fortune’s Shopping Spree Week, where contestants will be competing to win shopping sprees, once-in-a-lifetime vacations, new cars, and cash prizes by spinning the Wheel and solving hangman-style puzzles!

It’s never been easier to audition to become a contestant. Wheel of Fortune fans can submit applications at https://www.wheeloffortune.com/join/be-a-contestant for a chance to be invited to a virtual audition. There, potential contestants can show off their puzzle-solving skills and potentially be selected to appear as a contestant on the show from the comfort of their own homes. If selected to be on the show, everyone goes home with a minimum of $1,000.

Josh won a total of $64,450 in cash and prizes, including a trip to St. Croix!