//VCS, LCS partner to host 2nd Annual Winnersville Classic Blood Drive

VALDOSTA – VCS and LCS partner with South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth to team-up to host the 2nd Annual Winnersville Classic Blood Drive.

Does your blood run black and gold or maroon and silver? South Georgia Medical Center and LifeSouth Community Blood Centers are proud to present the 2nd Annual Winnersville Classic Blood Drive. This exciting competition, held in partnership with Valdosta City Schools and Lowndes County Schools, promises to be a fierce fight to save lives.

This week-long event will be held at multiple locations during Winnersville Week, from Monday, October 2 through Friday, October 6 utilizing LifeSouth’s Bloodmobile. The blood drive seeks to rally students, faculty, and community supporters of both school systems to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life in honor of the Wildcats or Vikings.

The team that collects the most blood will be announced at the Winnersville football game on Friday, October 6. All donors will receive a $20 e-gift card and a special Winnersville Classic t-shirt.

The drives will be held at the following locations:

Monday, October 2 – Lowndes Board of Education, 9am-5pm

Tuesday, October 3 – Winnersville Fitness, 10am-6pm

Wednesday, October 4 – Valdosta High School, 9am-3pm

Thursday, October 5 – Walmart on Norman Drive, 10am – 5pm

Friday, October 6 – SGMC, 9am-5pm

The central goal of the event is to encourage blood donations that will remain within the Valdosta area, directly supporting friends, neighbors, and the community. LifeSouth is the sole supplier of blood to patients at SGMC, making the collaboration even more crucial in ensuring a steady and reliable blood supply for those in need.

Blood donors must be at least 17 (16 with parental permission), weigh at least 110 pounds, and be in good health. A photo ID is also required.

For more information on donating blood, or to schedule an appointment to donate, call toll-free 888-795-2707 or visit lifesouth.org.