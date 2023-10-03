//Valdosta Main Street announces First Friday Costume Crawl

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta Main Street First Friday Costume Crawl in Downtown promises unique, safe fun.

Valdosta Main Street is excited to announce its upcoming event, First Friday Costume Crawl, which will take place on October 6 at 5:30 p.m. This event is a unique opportunity to dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy all Downtown Valdosta offers, including music and spooky surprises.

Main Street Coordinator Ally Sealy is thrilled about the Downtown Valdosta Costume Crawl. Sealy stated that this is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate Halloween in a safe and fun way.

The highlight of the night will be the Mainstream band, which will perform at 7 p.m. at Unity Park, located at 301 E. Central Ave., and promises to deliver an unforgettable night of fun for all attendees. There will be a costume contest at 7:30 p.m.

With the Costume Crawl, Downtown Valdosta offers an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a night of entertainment and spooky fun. Take advantage of this exciting event, and we look forward to seeing you all there on October 6! For more information, contact Valdosta Main Street at 229-259-3577.