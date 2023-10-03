//Lowndes, Valdosta hosts free scrap tire recycling event

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta will be hosting a free scrap tire recycling event for residents.

Lowndes County and the City of Valdosta Public Works Departments will host a free tire recycling event for City and County residents beginning October 9 through 20, 2023. Residents can drop off tires Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. at the City of Valdosta Public Works Department, 1017 Myrtle Street, Valdosta, Georgia.

Tires must be regular car/truck size and off-rim. No tractor or semi-truck tires will be accepted. No businesses are permitted to bring their tires to this event. Residents can drop off up to 200 tires per household.

This event is made possible through a grant offered by the Georgia Environmental Protection Division (GEPD). The scrap tire event is a drop-off-only event; no pick-up option will be available.

For more information, contact Lowndes County Public Works at 229.671.2700 or the City of Valdosta Public Works at 229-259-3585.