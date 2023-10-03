//Disaster Recovery Center available to assist Lowndes hurricane survivors

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – The hurricane Disaster Recovery Center continues to assist Lowndes County survivors with services by FEMA and the SBA.

Release:

FEMA and the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) continue to staff the Disaster Recovery Center at the Lowndes County Civic Center located on East Hill Avenue, seven days a week, from 8:00 AM until 7:00 PM each day.

Staff is available to assist Hurricane Idalia disaster survivors with registration, answer questions, assist with appeals, and any other thing that an individual may want to sit down and discuss pertaining to available disaster assistance.

In order to make it more convenient for affected residents to access these services prior to the application deadline of Nov. 6, 2023, additional staff will be available at several mobile outreach locations throughout Lowndes County in the coming weeks.

September 29-30 (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM) Hahira Community Church 208 N Church St , Hahira, GA 31632



October 2-3 (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM) Redland Baptist Church 4888 Rocky Ford Rd , Valdosta, GA 31601



October 4-5 (11:00 AM – 4:00 PM) Morningside Baptist Church 425 Connell Rd , Valdosta, GA 31602



Residents wishing to meet with FEMA and SBA representatives in person may go to one of these sites or the Lowndes County Civic Center. The same services will be available at each site.

Residents who are unable to visit a DRC can apply to FEMA for federal assistance online at disasterassistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362, or by using the FEMA mobile app. Residents using a relay service, such as video relay service (VRS), captioned telephone, or other service, should give FEMA their number for that service. For an accessible video on how to apply for assistance, go to Three Ways to Apply for FEMA Disaster Assistance.

To apply for SBA, residents are encouraged to go to a Disaster Recovery Center (in Lowndes, Cook, or Glynn). For questions regarding SBA, residents can contact the SBA Customer Service Department seven days a week at 1-800-659-2955 or via email at: DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Survivors can apply at any center. Survivors do not have to live/work in the county in which they apply.