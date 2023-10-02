//City of Valdosta to host Festi-Fall event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Families are invited to the City of Valdosta’s 4th Annual Festi-Fall event featuring candy, music, games, and activities.

Release:

The City of Valdosta is excited to announce the 4th Annual Festi-Fall! On Thursday, October 26, from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m., families are invited to come out to the Unity Park Amphitheater located at 301 E. Central Avenue for a night of free candy, music, games, and activities.

Each department from the City will have a booth with candy and activities for children of all ages. Costumes are encouraged but optional. The event is an excellent opportunity for the community to come together and enjoy a fun-filled evening.

“We are thrilled to host the 4th Annual Festi-Fall event,” said Community Relations and Marketing Manager Sharah’ Denton. “The event is a great way for families to enjoy a safe and fun fall festival experience and for the City of Valdosta to showcase the various departments and services we offer to the community.”

For more information about the event, please contact Community Relations and Marketing Manager Sharah’ Denton at sdenton@valdostacity.com or 229-259-3548. Festi-Fall is a free community event you will not want to miss!