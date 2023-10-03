//Charges added to suspect in a Valdosta investigation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – An update in a Valdosta homicide investigation has added charges of party to the crime of felony murder to one of the suspects.

Release:

Arrested 1: Malcolm Jamal Cooper, African American male, 34 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 2: Nehemiah Ballard, African American male 22 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Ryeshon David Young, African American male, 21 years of age, Valdosta resident

Victim: Elijah Davis, African American male, 26 years of age, Valdosta resident

UPDATE: On September 29, 2023, detectives upgraded the charges on Nehemiah Ballard, adding the charge of party to the crime of felony murder (felony).

On September 27, 2023, at approximately 2:09 pm., Valdosta Police Officers received several calls about subjects shot in different locations of Valdosta. Officers found 21-year-old Ryeshon Young in a vehicle in the 200 block of South Troup Street. Young had a gunshot wound to his upper leg. Officers provided first aid until Emergency Medical Services arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital.

Another caller provided several locations to the E911 dispatcher, as to the location of another shooting victim. Officers located a vehicle that Malcom Cooper, 34 year of age, and Nehemiah Ballard, 22 years of age, were traveling in. It was heading towards the hospital, so officers followed it to the hospital and found Cooper with a gunshot wound to his chest.

A citizen in the 1500 block of Willie Houseal Drive called E911 to report that a male, later identified as Elijah Davis, 26 years of age, was laying in a parking lot with apparent gunshot wounds. As officers were attempting life-saving measures, numerous citizens began gathering in the area, using their cell phones to film the victim while he was lying on the ground. This forced other officers to expand the crime scene area to keep citizens and their children back from the area. Davis was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives and Crime Scene Personnel responded and conducted the investigation. Through investigation and evidence collected at the different scenes, detectives determined that all parties were conducting a narcotics transaction in the parking lot of the apartments in the 1500 block of Willie Houseal Drive. During the narcotics transaction, multiple guns were produced, and multiple gunshots were fired.

While speaking with Cooper at the hospital, he provided a false name and date of birth to law enforcement. Officers determined he had given false information. When the proper information was checked, officers confirmed that Cooper had several active arrest warrants out of Florida. One of the arrest warrants was for murder out of Broward County. Cooper told officers that he knew he had the warrant and he had been, “on the run” for three years.

Cooper and Young were treated and released from the hospital. They, along with Ballard, were transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Cooper has been charged with:

Felony murder-felony;

Aggravated assault-felony;

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony;

Criminal attempt to purchase marijuana-felony;

Giving false name and date of birth-misdemeanor;

Fugitive from justice-felony; and

Multiple arrest warrants out of Florida.

Young has been charged with:

Felony murder-felony;

Aggravated assault-felony; and

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime-felony.

Ballard has been charged with:

the use of a communication facility to facilitate a drug transaction (felony); and

Felony murder-party to the crime- felony

Detectives are still processing evidence and further charges are pending.

“This was an isolated incident, and we have several parties in custody. Our condolences go out to the victim’s family, but we are extremely lucky that this reckless conduct with firearms near a park and near a school, did not result in innocent victims being injured.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any information, please contact the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.