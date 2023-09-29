//Vikings tickets on sale for Winnersville

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Winnersville tickets are on sale to see the Vikings play against the Wildcats in the region opener at Cleveland Field.

Release:

After an open week, our Vikings will return to play on Friday, October 6, 2023 when they will travel across the county to open region play against rival Valdosta High. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm on Cleveland Field. This will be the Region 1-7A opener for both teams.

Tickets for this game will be sold in accordance with the Lowndes Athletic Ticket Priority Policy. On Monday, October 2, Viking Touchdown Club members may purchase according to their priority. The Touchdown Club meets at 6:00 pm in meeting rooms 1&2 of the Board of Education building. Tickets for members will be sold beginning at 6:00 pm. The two outside doors to the meeting rooms will be open and Touchdown Club officers will line up members according to their priority.

Viking reserved seat season ticket holders may purchase beginning at approximately 7:00 pm on Monday night at the ticket office. The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on the east end across from Goo Goo Car Wash. Season ticket holders may purchase the number of tickets they hold at Martin Stadium.

Touchdown Club members and season ticket holders are not allowed to combine their priorities to purchase more tickets. Membership and season tickets are separate priorities and must be purchased separately.

Student tickets will be sold at Lowndes High beginning Tuesday morning. Students will be informed of the times and priority during the student announcements.

After Monday night, remaining tickets will go on sale to the public on Tuesday morning beginning at 7:00 am at the ticket office. There will be a limit of eight (8) tickets per person on Tuesday.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings!