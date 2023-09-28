//VHS names 2023 Homecoming King, Queen

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – At halftime, Valdosta High School named the 2023 Homecoming King and Queen during last weeks game against Deerfield Beach.

Valdosta High School 2023 Homecoming King and Queen Jay Ball and Canardia Berrian.

Valdosta High School Senior, Canardia Berrian, was named the 2023 Homecoming Queen during halftime of the Deerfield Beach Bucks vs. Valdosta Wildcats football game on Friday, September 15, 2023. Jay Ball was named the 2023 Homecoming King during the VHS Pep Rally earlier that day on the campus of Valdosta High School.

Valdosta High School 2023 Homecoming Queen Canardia Berrian.

Berrian is the daughter of Calvin and Constance Berrian. She is the co-captain of the VHS Wildcat varsity sideline cheer team and a varsity basketball cheerleader. Additionally, Berrian is the Senior Class Treasurer and a member of the VHS Beta Club and Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA). After graduation, Berrian plans to attend a Historically Black College or University (HBCU) to pursue a degree in business management.

Homecoming King, Jay Ball, is the son of Johnny and Terri Ball. Ball is dual enrollment student and the Senior Class Vice President. Additionally, Ball is a member of the Varsity Swim Team and the VHS Beta Club. Upon graduation, Ball plans to attend Morehouse College to pursue a degree in software engineering.