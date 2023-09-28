//VCS names 19th Valdosta High School principal

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools announces the appointment of the 19th principal of Valdosta High School in a historic 115-year history.

Release:

Valdosta City Schools proudly announces the appointment of Dr. Johnnie Marshall as its 19th principal in a historic 115-year history. Dr. Marshall’s 13-year educational journey within Valdosta City Schools and his achievements make him a dynamic addition to the Valdosta High School community.

Dr. Marshall’s educational career has been characterized by his versatility, boundless energy, and unwavering passion for education. His professional growth within Valdosta City Schools began at the Valdosta Early College Academy (VECA), where he initially served as a student teacher. Over the years, he was promoted to the positions of assistant principal and, ultimately, principal of VECA.

During his tenure, Dr. Marshall garnered numerous accolades, including the prestigious 2019 Milken Educator award. His distinction as a Milken Educator places him among a select group of educators, with only three recipients in Lowndes County and a total of 83 across the state of Georgia since the program’s inception in 1987. He was named a Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream (MCAAD) Educator Fellow in May 2022.



In addition to those awards, he was named a 2019 VSU Distinguished Alumnus of the Year, 2015 Apple Distinguished Educator, and has been a VECA Teacher of the Year. Marshall serves on numerous educational associations, advisory councils and learning teams.

Dr. Marshall’s educational journey has been rooted in Valdosta, with academic accomplishments reflecting his dedication to the community. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Middle Grades Education, Master of Education in Middle Grades Education, and Doctor of Education in Leadership from Valdosta State University.

Upon learning of his new role as principal, Dr. Johnnie Marshall expressed his excitement, stating, “I am thrilled to embark on this new journey as the principal of Valdosta High School. Joining the Valdosta High School family is an incredible opportunity, and I look forward to working alongside the faculty, staff, scholars, parents, and stakeholders. Together, we can create infinite possibilities for our Wildcat scholars.”

Craig Lockhart, superintendent for Valdosta City Schools, shared his enthusiasm about the appointment, saying, “Dr. Johnnie Marshall is the

consummate educator. He is a lifelong learner whose energy, positivity, and enthusiasm will take our already wonderful Valdosta High School to unprecedented levels of success. I congratulate Dr. Marshall on this accomplishment. This is a great day for Valdosta High School!”

Valdosta High School is poised to enter a new era of excellence under the leadership of Dr. Johnnie Marshall. His impressive track record and commitment to education are sure to make an impact on the Wildcat community and its students.