//Valdosta teenagers arrested for breaking into vehicles

VALDOSTA – Four Valdosta teenagers were arrested by VPD after a citizen called police about car thefts at an apartment complex.

Arrested 1: Phillipe Chisolm, African American male, 18 years of age, Florida resident

Arrested 2: Alonzo Eugene Shelley, African American male 18 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 3: Juvenile male, 16 years of age, Valdosta resident

Arrested 4: Juvenile male, 15 years of age, Valdosta resident

On September 23, 2023, at approximately 1215 am., Valdosta Police Officers responded to apartments in the 1500 block of East Park Avenue after a citizen called E911 to report that four male subjects were observed breaking into cars. The caller further stated that one of the subjects appeared to have a handgun. The caller provided a detailed description of what the subjects were wearing. The first officer that arrived on the scene observed the four males, who immediately ran from the officer. After a short foot pursuit, Phillipe Chisolm, 18 years of age, Alonzo Eugene Shelley, 18 years of age, and a 15-year-old juvenile, were detained without incident. Officers recovered property from the three subjects, connecting them to thefts.

A K9 Unit from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist officers with locating the fourth subject. The K9 tracked to a wooded area and apprehended a 16-year-old male juvenile. Upon searching the area around this juvenile, officers found a handgun.

Both Chisolm and Shelley were transported to Lowndes County Jail, and they have been charged with:

Entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft-felony; and

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

Officers contacted the Department of Juvenile Justice and have charged the juveniles with:

Entering an auto with the intent to commit a theft-felony; and

Obstruction of an officer-misdemeanor.

The 16-year-old male juvenile faces additional charges of:

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony-felony; and

Possession of a firearm under the age of 18 years of age-misdemeanor.

This case is still under investigation and further charges are pending.

“We would not have been able to make these arrests without this citizen’s assistance. The immediate call to 911, along with the detailed description, resulted in quick arrests. This was great teamwork all the way around.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan.