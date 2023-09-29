//Scintilla Charter Academy announces Lead Em Up program

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Scintilla Charter Academy announces the Lead Em Up program to empower scholars with life skills for success in the real world.

Scintilla Charter Academy is excited to announce the implementation of the Lead Em Up program, a cutting-edge leadership and team-building initiative aimed at empowering their scholars with essential life skills and preparing them for success in the real world.

The Lead Em Up program is a proven curriculum focused on developing leadership qualities, effective communication, and teamwork among students. Through a series of interactive workshops, engaging activities, and insightful discussions, scholars at Scintilla will have the opportunity to cultivate their leadership potential and enhance their ability to work collaboratively with their peers. Evan Grantham, Scintilla’s Basketball and Golf Coach, said, “The Lead Em Program compliments the work to that has already been done at Scintilla to build leaders. Nurturing leadership skills is a crucial aspect of education, and this program aligns perfectly with our mission at Scintilla to provide a well-rounded and empowering educational experience for our scholars.”

Scintilla Charter Academy currently serves scholars in kindergarten through ninth grade and is expanding, one year at a time, to serve scholars in grades K-12. Over the past two years, Scintilla has significantly expanded its athletic programming and coaching capacity to provide scholars with the opportunity to participate in Baseball, Basketball, Cheer, Cross Country, Football, Golf, Tennis, Track, and Volleyball.

The Lead Em Up program will ensure that scholars involved in every sports program at Scintilla will have the opportunity to participate and benefit from this transformative initiative. The program will be led by trained facilitators to guide students through the various modules, providing them with the tools and strategies they need to excel in leadership roles both in school and beyond. Scholars at Scintilla participating in fall sports have already completed the Lead Em Up kick-off session.

The key features of the Lead Em Up program include leadership development, team building, character building, and opportunities to apply their newfound skills in real-life scenarios, both within the school community and beyond.

“We are confident that the Lead Em Up program will have a profound impact on our scholars, preparing them not only for athletic success but also for athletic, personal, and professional growth,” added Matt McCoy, Dean of Middle/Upper School.