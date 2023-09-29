//New Wiregrass Community Relations and Fundraising Executive Director named

Share with friends

Photo: Elizabeth Vickers has been named Executive Director for Community Relations and Fundraising for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College names the new Executive Director for Community Relations and Fundraising.

Release:

Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements announces Elizabeth Vickers as the Executive Director for Community Relations and Fundraising for Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. Elizabeth brings to the college 23 years of Foundation and Fundraising experience from the South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) Foundation where she was the Executive Director and then the Director of Operations. Elizabeth isn’t new to the college, she worked for Valdosta Technical School from 1998-2000 in Public Relations and Foundation.

Elizabeth has a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Speech Communications, Organizational Communications from Valdosta State University. She brings a wealth of experience in successful capital campaigns raising over $12,000,000 in local funds when she was at SGMC. She is a member of the Leadership Lowndes Class of 2004, has served on the Rotary Club, Turner Center for the Arts/Lowndes – Valdosta Arts Commission board, Chapter advisor for Valdosta State University, Phi Mu, Habitat for Humanity women’s build, member of Christ Episcopal Church and is a current member of Kappa Beta Alumnae Chapter of Phi Mu.

In her role as the Executive Director, she will oversee multiple departments including the Foundations, and Marketing and Public Relations for all Wiregrass Campuses. The Foundation North and Foundation South of Wiregrass are 501 c (3) nonprofit organizations established to support students and programs in their respective counties. The donors assist with support for students in developing skills needed in the workplace, provide equipment for programs, and assist Wiregrass Georgia Tech in providing workforce development. Some of the many uses of donors’ contributions include scholarships for students, textbook assistance for students, support for GOAL (Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership award) nominees and finalists, equipment and supplies for programs, room naming opportunities, and program expansions.

To learn more about the Foundations of Wiregrass Tech and how you can give, Elizabeth can be contacted at 229-333-2124 or by email at Elizabeth.vickers@wiregrass.edu. Visit Wiregrass.edu to learn more about opportunities at Wiregrass Tech. Wiregrass has four campus locations including, Fitzgerald, Douglas, Valdosta, and Sparks.