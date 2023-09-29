//Lowndes, Moody AFB to receive water infrastructure upgrades

Share with friends

LOWNDES, CO. – Lowndes County and Moody Air Force Base will be receiving new upgrades to improve the water infrastructure.

Sen. Ossoff & his office worked closely with Lowndes County leaders to raise awareness about this grant opportunity

Lowndes County will be the first local government in Georgia to receive funding through the DoD’s Community Infrastructure Pilot Program

New resources will support improved water quality and a more reliable water supply for thousands of Lowndes County residents, including military families at Moody AFB

U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff is delivering new upgrades to improve water infrastructure in Lowndes County and Moody Air Force Base.

Sen. Ossoff is delivering $861,025 to Lowndes County to strengthen drinking water infrastructure and improve Georgians’ access to clean and safe drinking water.

The new resources will support a more reliable water supply for thousands of Lowndes County residents and military families by connecting Moody AFB to Lowndes County’s public drinking water system, according to Lowndes County Commission Chairman Bill Slaughter.

The Federal funding comes through the Department of Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program, which aims to improve community infrastructure near military installations.

The grant will also help expand water capacity infrastructure to improve firefighting systems on Moody AFB.

“Moody Air Force Base is critical to U.S. national security, and Lowndes County families are always on my mind,” Sen. Ossoff said. “This is why I partnered with local leaders to deliver these upgrades for local water and sewer infrastructure, which will serve both the base and Lowndes County families. I want to thank Dr. Lucy Greene in particular for her teamwork as we secured these upgrades.”

“We’re honored to be one of the 17 recipients of the Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program grants from the Office of Local Defense Community Cooperation grants – the only one in the state of Georgia,” said Col. Paul Sheets, 23rd Wing Commander at Moody AFB. “The $850,000 project to connect the Lowndes County and Moody water systems is just another way our community partners demonstrate their support to the Airmen and families of Team Moody. This layer of water sustainability and resiliency is vital to our readiness in case of a base water emergency, and it is a testament of Lowndes County’s support of national defense. Our partnership is second to none.”

“Teamwork is essential to success in any endeavor, and the partnership between the City of Valdosta, Lowndes County and Moody Air Force Base is a prime example of this principle in action. The mission of Moody Air Force Base is critical not only to our national defense, but also to the economic and social fabric of our community. I am proud of how responsive our Senators have been in supporting this vital partnership and ensuring that Moody Air Force Base remains a cornerstone of our region’s prosperity,” Valdosta Mayor Scott J. Matheson said.

“Moody Air Force Base plays a crucial role in protecting our nation’s security and freedoms. It is extremely important that Lowndes County support Moody Air Force Base in every way possible, including ensuring a safe and reliable water supply,” said Bill Slaughter, Chairman of the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners. “By connecting the base to Lowndes County’s public drinking water system, we can provide a redundant water supply and expand capacity to meet the needs of both the base and the surrounding community.”

“The Moody Support Team is excited to learn of this new instance of the close cooperation between the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and our Congressional delegation to improve the quality of life for the citizens of Lowndes County including our brave Airmen at Moody AFB,” said Dr. Lucy Greene, Moody Support.

Sen. Ossoff continues to fight for military families and infrastructure improvements across Georgia.

This summer, Sen. Ossoff passed a key provision of his Military Facilities Upgrades Act through the Senate’s NDAA to upgrade old and failing barracks by giving the Armed Services the flexibility to use operations and maintenance (O&M) funding to replace barracks deemed to be in substandard condition.

He successfully worked with Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX) through last year’s NDAA to significantly boost the DoD’s facilities maintenance budget for Sustainment, Restoration and Maintenance (FSRM) projects.

Last year, Sen. Ossoff worked across the aisle to successfully secure additional resources through the FY23 NDAA to upgrade barracks, daycare centers, and other facilities for military families in Georgia and across the nation.