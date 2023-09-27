//Home Depot volunteers help clean up hurricane damage at community park

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Forty volunteers from Home Depot and VLPRA’s ground crew together helped clean up hurricane damage at Clyattville Community Park.

Release:

Forty volunteers from four Home Depot locations jumped into action at Clyattville Community Park to help clean up hurricane damage.

The helpers are part of the Team Depot Foundation program. Employees from the Valdosta, Moultrie, and Albany stores as well as the Lake Park Regional Distribution Center spent their day off working with chainsaws, rakes, and wheelbarrows in one of the area’s hardest hit parks.

The volunteers and VLPRA’s grounds crew tackled dozens of downed trees and branches that fell during Hurricane Idalia just over three weeks ago. They were able to make a remarkable difference in the park in just a few hours.

VLPRA Executive Director George Page said the assistance turned what could have been a week-long job into a one-day event.

“This group is simply amazing and they were incredibly helpful. Our grounds team works hard maintaining more than 40 parks and facilities, so hurricane cleanup on top of everyday mowing and upkeep has been daunting. We are grateful for Team Depot’s assistance and these individuals’ commitment to their community.”

According to Valdosta Store Manager Larena Young, Team Depot Foundation has given over 250,000 volunteer hours nationwide.