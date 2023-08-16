//SJCS to host STEM Lab ribbon-cutting ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – St. John the Evangelist Catholic School invites the community to the STEM Lab official ribbon-cutting ceremony.

Release:

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School (SJCS) invites you to an exciting milestone in education – the official ribbon-cutting ceremony for our STEM Lab. This state-of-the-art facility is the ONLY of its kind in the surrounding counties, setting a new standard for hands-on, experiential learning.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, August 18

Time: 10:00 AM

Location: St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, 800 Gornto Road, Valdosta, GA

Highlights of the Event:

Grand opening ceremony featuring community leaders and school officials.

Guided tours of the STEM Lab, showcasing its cutting-edge equipment, including a 3D printer, milling machine, and more.

Why Attend: Our STEM Lab reflects a new era of education that empowers students to explore, plan, create, reflect, and share their findings, fostering a “growth mindset” and promoting critical thinking skills. With all-new computers, and engaging activities, SJCS is redefining the way students learn and grow.

Key Speakers:

Cheri Carter, Principal of St. John the Evangelist Catholic School

Most Reverend Stephen D. Parkes, Bishop of the Diocese of Savannah

About Saint John the Evangelist Catholic School

St. John the Evangelist Catholic School, located at 800 Gornto Road in Valdosta, Georgia, provides students Pre-K 3 – 8th grade with the highest quality education in a Christian setting. The school offers electives including Spanish, digital arts, music, band, art and computers as well as religion, in addition to extracurricular activities like basketball, soccer, volleyball, and student council. For more information, call the school at (229) 244-2556 or visit sjcsvaldosta.org.