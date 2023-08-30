//Lowndes EMA Hurricane Idalia Updates

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – The latest updates on Hurricane Idalia from Lowndes County Emergency Management.

Release:

WEATHER:

Based on the current models, the main threat for Lowndes County is tropical storm-force winds. Lowndes County may experience strong tropical storm force winds between 60-70mph, but higher gusts to hurricane strength cannot be ruled out. At this speed, winds have the potential to lift objects such as patio furniture, topple trees, break tree limbs, and damage roofs. Minor damage to mobile homes can also occur. Please prepare by securing outdoor items, trimming trees that could damage structures, and considering sheltering if housing is not adequate. The forecast also includes heavy rain, which could lead to flash flooding in low-lying and other flood-prone areas. While impossible to forecast, hurricanes are also capable of producing tornadoes with little to no warning. Everyone is encouraged to review their emergency plan, including safe room locations.

SHELTERING:

Lowndes County Emergency Management has worked with Park Avenue Church to provide a safe location for those individuals living in mobile homes or substandard housing who need a location to provide shelter during the storm. This will not be a long-term shelter, and little to no amenities will be provided. This is simply a safe location to seek shelter from the storm. The shelter will be open today, Wednesday, August 30, 2023, beginning at 6 a.m. and will close no later than 7 p.m. or when the tropical storm force winds have moved out of Lowndes County. Individuals coming to the shelter should park in parking lot B, which is on the corner of Park Avenue and Slater Street. The shelter entrance will be through the double doors facing Slater Street.

TRAVEL:

Residents are encouraged to remain off the roads for the remainder of the day. Idalia remains a threat to our area. Please remain in place until Idalia has moved out of the area. Do not under any circumstances drive across flooded roads, streets, or bridges.

COMMUNICATIONS:

Lowndes County Emergency Management will continue to update media outlets throughout this event. In the event of an emergency, downed power lines, or debris in a roadway, dial 911. Please do not call 911 for weather updates, traffic information, or to ask if the storm has passed. Dispatchers will be very busy assisting public safety personnel and managing needs related to actual emergencies. Citizens are encouraged to sign up for Lowndes County’s free emergency notification system, CodeRed, by visiting www.lowndescounty.com, and clicking on the storm icon. Every home and business should also have a working NOAA weather radio in the event all power is lost.

City of Valdosta Updates:

Keeping debris out of nearby storm drains and ditches.

Reporting clogged ditches and culverts to the Stormwater Division.

Secure outdoor items/furniture to prevent potential blockages.

Clear loose and clogged rain gutters and downspouts.

Contact the Stormwater Division at 229-259-3530 to report blocked storm drains or flooding issues within the city limits.

No sanitation on Wednesday

Recycling closed and pulled until further notice

Payments for the Valdosta Police Department will not be accepted from 6 a.m. (8/30) to Thursday (8/31) at 7 a.m.

Please stay off local roadways during storm conditions for your safety and to allow first responders and utility crews to work safely

Do not call 911 for non-emergencies or weather updates.

Sandbags are currently not available.

Do not place green roll out cans on the curbside. Wednesday sanitation route will be collected on Thursday, August 31

We encourage all Lowndes County residents to follow a few links that will provide the most up-to-date information for our area during Hurricane Idalia:

o National Hurricane Center: www.nhc.noaa.gov

o National Weather Service, Tallahassee: www.weather.gov/tae/

o Lowndes County Code Red Sign Up: www.lowndescounty.com and click on the CodeRed icon.

o EMA Lowndes Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LowndesEMA

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.