//Business Spotlight: Coffee Chicks open new a Ellianos location

VALDOSTA – The Coffee Chicks bring more specialty coffee to the area with the opening of Ellianos Coffee in Valdosta.

The Coffee Chicks are sisters, Beth Joyner and Mustie Fehlman, who decided to start a new adventure and open an Ellianos, the coffee they have loved for years. In 2022, Coffee Chicks decided to go for it. They wanted to bring more specialty coffee to the area with Ellianos.

The store was built by Scott Orenstein with South Georgia Construction and Consulting, LLC. The store was in development for close to a year. Ellianos was able to start serving customers on May 25th with a soft opening.

The Coffee Chicks business is based on biblical principles. They wanted to build a business that is built on honesty and integrity. They are striving to grow a culture of serving our baristas, our community and a stewardship of helping others.

Ellianos Coffee Valdosta offers a specialty coffee experience with a drive through only option. The menu is a treasure trove of enticing options, featuring Signature Creations like the Cookies and Cream Freezer, Milan Mint Mocha, and Tuscany Toffee Latte.

Fear not, non-coffee drinkers! Ellianos offers an array of fruit smoothies, flavored Red Bull Energy Drink concoctions known as Red Bull Rushes, teas, and more. If you’re feeling hungry, the menu also includes delectable food items such as hearty Breakfast Bowls with creamy grits, Breakfast Croissant Sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, cookies, and much more.

The Coffee Chicks do have a catering menu which offers coffee, coffee coolers, energy drinks, bagels, muffins, sandwiches and cookies. They love catering to the schools, medical and business offices. The Coffee Chicks look forward to catering for more businesses and local events throughout Valdosta.