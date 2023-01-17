//VSU Athletic Hall of Fame tickets now available

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Tickets for the Valdosta State Athletic Hall of Fame Introduction Ceremony Brunch is now available for fans to purchase.

According to the Valdosta State University Athletic website, the 26th Annual Valdosta State Hall of Fame Introduction Ceremony Brunch tickets are available for fans to purchase. The event will also include the VSU basketball doubleheader against Delta State.

For more information on the VSU Athletic Hall of Fame a link is available below.

https://vstateblazers.com/news/2023/1/5/football-tickets-on-sale-for-vsu-athletic-hall-of-fame.aspx