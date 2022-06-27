//Valdosta Pilot Travel Center gets renovation

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Pilot travel center in Valdosta, GA is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and specials on food and drinks.

The Pilot travel center in Valdosta, GA is ready to welcome travelers with a fully refreshed look and new amenities. The renovations are part of Pilot Company’s nationwide initiative, called New Horizons, to invest $1 billion in remodeling its stores to upgrade the experience for team members and guests, and prepare for the future of travel.

Newly added deli with grab-and-go options for made-in-house pizza, burgers, homestyle meals, salads, sandwiches, and an array of hot and cold snacks

New kitchen and storage area for team members to prepare fresh foods on site daily

Remodeled Dunkin’

Expanded beverage selection

Four new self-checkouts for a quicker shopping experience

“We are excited to showcase our newly updated travel center with the Valdosta community and the travelers we serve every day,” said Allison Cornish, VP of Store Modernization at Pilot Company. “We continue to listen to our guest’s feedback and strive to make their travel experiences easier and more enjoyable.”

The New Horizons initiative is a three-year project to fully remodel more than 400 Pilot and Flying J travel centers and marks the company’s most significant investment in store modernization to date. In honor of this initiative and the company’s long history of giving back to its local communities, Pilot Company is donating $10,000 to the Valdosta City School District to support literacy programs.

To celebrate the newly completed remodel, Pilot Company is offering a 25% discount on food and beverage at the Pilot travel center in Valdosta through June 26, 2022. To receive the one-time-use offer, enter promo code “PFJJune” in the myRewards Plus™ app and present your myRewards® card, barcode in the myRewards Plus™ app, or phone number associated with your myRewards® account at the time of purchase.

For more information about New Horizons, visit pilotflyingj.com/new-horizons.

About Pilot Company

Pilot Travel Centers LLC (“Pilot Company”) keeps North America’s drivers moving as one of the leading suppliers of fuel and the largest operator of travel centers. Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee, Pilot Company has grown its network to more than 800 retail and fueling locations and as the third largest tanker fleet in North America, supplies more than 14 billion gallons of fuel per year to the market. Its energy division also supplies DEF, bio and renewable fuels and provides hauling and disposal services to the oil field sector. Pilot Company serves 1.5 million guests per day and provides over 70,000 fleet customers with solutions for fuel, credit, factoring, services and rewards. Its Pilot and Flying J travel center network includes over 750 locations in 44 states and five Canadian provinces with more than 790 restaurants, 75,000 truck parking spaces, 5,300 deluxe showers, 6,200 diesel lanes and offers truck maintenance and tire service with Southern Tire Mart at Pilot Flying J. The One9 Fuel Network connects a variety of fueling locations to provide smaller fleets and independent professional drivers with everyday value, convenience, credit and perks. More information on locations and rewards are available in the myRewards Plus TM app.

Pilot Company is currently ranked No. 7 on Forbes’ list of America’s Largest Private Companies. For additional information about Pilot Company, its 28,000 team members and commitment to giving back, visit www.pilotcompany.com.