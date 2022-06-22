//Thomasville Center for the Arts to host multimedia exhibition

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Center for the Arts will host the multimedia exhibition “The Next Hundred Years” through mid-May.
Release:
A multimedia exhibition “The Next Hundred Years” by artists Ren Dillard and Tracy Murrell will be on display at the Thomasville Center for the Arts until mid-May. Dillard and Murrell explain the vision they had with the curated multimedia art exhibition in a recent article, “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos. For the full story a link and images to the article are provided below.
|Click to read the full article
As we acknowledge some of the darkest days of our nation’s past, it seems like a good time to contemplate what the future will look like. The very thoughtful article below titled “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos was recently published in THOM Magazine.