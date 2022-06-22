//Thomasville Center for the Arts to host multimedia exhibition

Share with friends

THOMASVILLE – The Thomasville Center for the Arts will host the multimedia exhibition “The Next Hundred Years” through mid-May.

Release:

A multimedia exhibition “The Next Hundred Years” by artists Ren Dillard and Tracy Murrell will be on display at the Thomasville Center for the Arts until mid-May. Dillard and Murrell explain the vision they had with the curated multimedia art exhibition in a recent article, “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos. For the full story a link and images to the article are provided below.

Click to read the full article Link to “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos

Artists Ren Dillard and Tracy Murrell will display a multimedia exhibition entitled “The Next Hundred Years” at the Thomasville Center for the Arts.

As we acknowledge some of the darkest days of our nation’s past, it seems like a good time to contemplate what the future will look like. The very thoughtful article below titled “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos was recently published in THOM Magazine.

Artists Ren Dillard and Tracy Murrell explain their multimedia art exhibition entitled “The Next Hundred Years” in the article, “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos.

Artists Ren Dillard and Tracy Murrell explain their multimedia art exhibition entitled “The Next Hundred Years” in the article, “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos.

Artists Ren Dillard and Tracy Murrell explain their multimedia art exhibition entitled “The Next Hundred Years” in the article, “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos.

Artists Ren Dillard and Tracy Murrell explain their multimedia art exhibition entitled “The Next Hundred Years” in the article, “Envisioning the Future” by Jessica Leigh Lebos.