//Valdosta man strikes officer after being asked to leave business

Share with friends











Release:

Offender: Belles, Jonathan, Hispanic male, age 53, resident of Valdosta

On November 6, 2021, at 4:09 pm, a patrol officer with Valdosta Police Department responded to the 2900 block of North Patterson Street, after E911 received a call from a business wanting a subject, later identified as Jonathan Belles to leave the property. The officer located Belles, who was still in the area, and advised him the business did not want him to return. Belles became upset and began to strike the officer with his fist. A citizen observed the incident and assisted the officer in detaining Belles. Both the officer and Belles received minor injuries.

Belles was arrested and placed in another officer’s patrol vehicle for transport to Lowndes County Jail. While Belles was being transported, he threatened to kill the transporting officer.

Belles was transported to Lowndes County Jail where he was charged with Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer (Felony) and Terroristic Threats (Felony).

“We are very thankful for the citizen that stopped and assisted this officer. It is another reason to be proud of the community we serve.” Captain Scottie Johns