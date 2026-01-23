//Mardi Gras weekend celebration to move forward without parade

Share with friends

Valdosta- The Valdosta Mardi Gras parade has been removed from the weekend’s planned celebration due to resource constraints and the conflict with the Valentine’s holiday.

From the City of Valdosta:

As Valentine’s Day approaches, a time traditionally centered on family, connection, and shared experiences, the City of Valdosta is providing an update regarding scheduling considerations for a proposed Mardi Gras parade that had been planned for Saturday, February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.

The parade was scheduled to begin at sundown and span approximately 2.5 miles, impacting 34 intersections throughout the city. Supporting an event of this scale requires extensive coordination and staffing, including the deployment of approximately 50 City of Valdosta employees across public safety, public works, and traffic operations. These resources are necessary to ensure the safety of participants, residents, and visitors while maintaining essential City services.

“The City of Valdosta values community-driven events and the positive impact they have on our quality of life,” said Al Crace, Interim City Manager. “At the same time, we must thoughtfully balance our desire to support these activities with our responsibility to maintain consistent City services and public safety throughout the community.”

The City of Valdosta remains supportive of events that bring residents together and celebrate cultural traditions. Throughout the year, the City works collaboratively with organizations to facilitate festivals, parades, and community gatherings. Consideration is given to timing, operational capacity, and community impact, particularly on significant days such as Valentine’s Day, which is widely recognized as a day focused on families and relationships.

While the parade will not move forward as originally scheduled, the City encourages the community to continue supporting Mardi Gras-related events taking place throughout the weekend. This includes the Mardi Gras Vendor Market at Unity Park, scheduled for Saturday, February 14, from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Residents and visitors are also encouraged to support downtown merchants and local vendors by shopping, dining, and celebrating Valentine’s Day throughout Valdosta’s downtown area.

The City of Valdosta appreciates the continued partnership of residents, businesses, and event organizers and remains committed to supporting community activities in a manner that is safe, balanced, and reflective of the City’s shared values.