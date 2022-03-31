//Citizens get opportunity to properly dispose of electronics

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Spring Electronics Recycling Event gives city and county residents the opportunity to dispose of unwanted and outdated electronics.

City and County Residents can properly dispose of their outdated or unwanted electronics and reduce unnecessary clutter during the upcoming Spring Electronics Recycling Event. The City of Valdosta and Lowndes County Public Works Departments will jointly host the community recycling event on April 9, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Items can be dropped off at Valdosta Public Works located at 1017 Myrtle Street.

Items that will be accepted are cell phones, laptops, disk and floppy drives, test equipment, modems, circuit boards, typewriters, cables, computer accessories, video machines, stereos, video cassette recorders (VCRs), CB radios, scanners, speakers, camcorders, and cameras. Televisions will also be accepted.

This event is one of several year-round efforts that provide residents with a viable solution to properly dispose of their electronics keep them from going in the landfill. Sign up here to volunteer at the event.

Items that will not be accepted at the April 9 event include items such as vacuum cleaners, refrigerators, washers, dryers, gas-powered equipment, non-electronic equipment, and other non-recyclable items. For a complete list of e-recyclables or for more information, call the City of Valdosta Public Works Department at 229-671-3640 or Lowndes County Public Works at 229-671-2700.