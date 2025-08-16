//Georgia ranks in top five states with highest school bus fatalities

Share with friends

IN OTHER NEWS – According to new data, Georgia ranks in the top five states with the highest school bus fatalities in America.

Texas has more school bus accident fatalities than any other state, recording 98 deaths over 10 years.

The majority of school bus fatalities occur in Southern states, which account for half of the 10 deadliest regions in the country.

which account for half of the 10 deadliest regions in the country. California’s poor road conditions contribute to school bus accident fatalities, as the state registers nearly two times more deaths than the national average.

Each day, over 480K school buses carry 26M children across the US, forming the largest mass transit system in the country. A new study by Jamie Casino Injury Attorneys examined school bus-related incidents across America to identify the most dangerous states for school bus transportation.

The study evaluated three safety indicators: total fatalities in school bus-related crashes from 2013 to 2023, road quality scores measuring infrastructure conditions, and crime rates as contextual safety indicators. States were ranked primarily by their total fatality counts, with road quality providing additional safety insight.

Here’s a look at the top 10 states with the most school bus-related deaths: State Persons Killed in School Bus Related Crashes Road Roughness Score Crime Rate (per 100K) Texas 98 12.2 2,644 Florida 87 3.4 1,807 Georgia 69 3.4 2,175 New York 69 19.6 2,188 Pennsylvania 64 14.2 1,845 North Carolina 57 5.2 2,456 California 43 28.4 2,834 Indiana 38 4.4 1,875 Illinois 35 15.0 2,030 Louisiana 32 17.8 3,178

Texas ranks first as America’s deadliest state for school bus accidents, recording 98 fatalities across the study timeframe. Texas’ death toll significantly exceeds any other state, despite having road conditions that match the national average. The state also deals with elevated crime rates of 2,644 per 100K residents, which creates additional safety concerns for students.

Florida comes second with 87 school bus-related deaths reported throughout the decade-long period. The state records this high death toll even with road conditions far better than most of America. Florida’s crime rate is at 1,807, which remains lower than many states, but still creates safety risks for local kids.

Georgia takes third position with 69 fatalities. The state’s roads remain in better condition than most of America, yet this advantage doesn’t prevent deadly school bus accidents. Regarding overall safety conditions, Georgia shows a crime incidence of 2,175, close to the national average.

New York ties with Georgia for third position with the same number of 69 fatalities. New York’s road infrastructure is in significantly worse shape compared to the national standard, creating dangerous conditions for school buses. Looking at broader safety conditions, the state maintains crime levels at 2,188, which fall in the middle range compared to other dangerous states.

Pennsylvania holds fifth place with 64 school bus deaths. Like in New York, the state’s road infrastructure remains in worse condition than typical levels across the US, which adds to transportation risks. For general child safety, Pennsylvania shows crime figures of 1,845, placing it among the lower end compared to other states.

North Carolina is the sixth most dangerous state for school transportation, recording 57 school bus-related fatalities. North Carolina maintains road conditions better than the national benchmark, yet still ranks among America’s deadliest states. The state also faces crime rates of 2,456, which exceed most other states in the rankings.

California ranks seventh with 43 school bus deaths over 10 years. The state has some of the worst roads in America, creating clear hazards for local school buses. California also records crime rates of 2,834, the highest among high-ranked states, creating serious safety concerns for children statewide.

Indiana takes eighth place, recording 38 school bus incident fatalities during the study period. Despite an elevated death toll, which is almost 2 times higher than the national average, Indiana’s road network is far better maintained than other regions. Indiana shows a lower crime incidence at 1,875.

Illinois lands in ninth position with 35 school bus-related deaths. The state deals with road conditions worse than the national average, contributing to dangerous transportation situations. Looking at overall student security, the state reports crime rates of 2,030, which places it mid-level among dangerous states.

Louisiana completes the top ten, reporting 32 school bus fatalities. The state’s roads are in rougher shape than most of America, which could be a contributing factor to the elevated death toll. When it comes to keeping kids safe, Louisiana also struggles with crime rates of 3,178, the second-worst among high-ranked states, meaning local kids face serious risks outdoors.

“School dismissal timing contributes to accident risks,” says Jamie Casino from Jamie Casino Injury Attorneys. “Rush hour traffic mixed with hundreds of school buses hitting the roads simultaneously overwhelms even the best transportation systems. At this time, school buses compete for road space with commuters rushing home from work, which raises risks. Many accidents could be prevented through better driver education programs that teach motorists how to safely share roads with school transportation.”