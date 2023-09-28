//Atlanta ranks among the coolest cities in North America
In Other NewsSeptember 28, 2023

ATLANTA – A new study by Betway recently revealed that Atlanta ranked among the coolest cities in North America.

A cool city is vibrant, exciting, and full of life. It has a thriving arts scene, lively nightlife, and a diverse population. It’s known for its independent businesses, its creative culture, and its commitment to sustainability. But which is the coolest in 2023?

To reveal this, Betway analyzed key cities across North America based on their art scene, nightlife, diversity, and commitment to sustainability and the results are in…

Atlanta, often referred to as the ‘Capital of the South,’ features on the list having firmly established itself as one of the most popular cities in North America for a myriad of compelling reasons. The city’s rich history and vibrant culture also shine through its numerous museums, historic sites, and a thriving arts and music scene. All of these factors combine to make Atlanta a top choice for residents, tourists, and businesses seeking a dynamic and welcoming urban experience.

Based on the overall findings:

  • Portland ranks as the coolest city in North America with a total score of 3.958. The city also ranks first for no. of record stores and microbreweries – 35% more than next best-placed Seattle.
  • New York ranks second overall with a total score of 3.904, thanks to the 99 record stores, extraordinary rate of tattoo parlors, and strong selection of vegan restaurants (1089). 
  • Unsurprisingly, the California city of Los Angelesranks 3rd, with an index score of 3.301, while the city of Seattle completed the top four scoring 2.470.

The top 40 coolest cities are as follows: 

RankCityRecord storesMicrobreweriesTattoo studiosVegan/Vegetarian restaurantsThrift storesCoolness Index Score
1Portland110188301864853.958
2New York City999138810891123.904
3Los Angeles90922409101173.301
4Seattle69139209372542.470
5Toronto64652401041652.412
6Philadelphia6280280351782.374
7Montreal32542105581102.124
8Austin7757222247411.960
9Calgary181181302111141.829
10Vancouver2019143702081.687
11Edmonton23831051631231.623
12Atlanta3946206222521.539
13Las Vegas4634221251371.532
14Orlando2729240181541.398
15Vancouver826244332611.390
16Hamilton74224099901.385
17Ottawa2717751981121.207
18Cincinnati3654124101401.170
19Tampa244021035371.133
20Milwaukee365510285331.069
21Tucson2526126136390.951
22St. Catharines61178681220.918
23Albuquerque22549988250.889
24Richmond24387280440.839
25Knoxville232711431390.810
26Tacoma21339362370.787
27Salt Lake City730154133180.772
28Oshawa5407342640.740
29Grand Rapids13454789480.737
30Madison24416279230.724
31Rochester193978109200.721
32Santa Rosa133677102360.720
33Omaha23216744470.707
34Durham – Chapel Hill161910599280.687
35Halifax73934250220.635
36Boise13278692230.621
37Reno102212160180.604
38Spokane103865100160.570
39Winnipeg1513284610.541
40Kitchener6115391490.513

The study also found that the coolest cities in North America are becoming increasingly popular with tourists and young professionals. In fact, the top 5 cities all saw significant population growth in recent years.

Ultimately, what makes a city cool is a matter of personal opinion. But if you’re looking for a city with a vibrant culture, lively nightlife, and a diverse population, then you’re sure to find something to love on this list.

To find out where all the cities rank and get more insight into what each city has to offer by visiting here: https://blog.betway.com/casino/coolest-cities-us-and-canada/

