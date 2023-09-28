//Atlanta ranks among the coolest cities in North America

Share with friends

ATLANTA – A new study by Betway recently revealed that Atlanta ranked among the coolest cities in North America.

A cool city is vibrant, exciting, and full of life. It has a thriving arts scene, lively nightlife, and a diverse population. It’s known for its independent businesses, its creative culture, and its commitment to sustainability. But which is the coolest in 2023?

To reveal this, Betway analyzed key cities across North America based on their art scene, nightlife, diversity, and commitment to sustainability and the results are in…

Atlanta, often referred to as the ‘Capital of the South,’ features on the list having firmly established itself as one of the most popular cities in North America for a myriad of compelling reasons. The city’s rich history and vibrant culture also shine through its numerous museums, historic sites, and a thriving arts and music scene. All of these factors combine to make Atlanta a top choice for residents, tourists, and businesses seeking a dynamic and welcoming urban experience.

Based on the overall findings:

Portland ranks as the coolest city in North America with a total score of 3.958. The city also ranks first for no. of record stores and microbreweries – 35% more than next best-placed Seattle.

New York ranks second overall with a total score of 3.904, thanks to the 99 record stores, extraordinary rate of tattoo parlors, and strong selection of vegan restaurants (1089).

Unsurprisingly, the California city of Los Angelesranks 3rd, with an index score of 3.301, while the city of Seattle completed the top four scoring 2.470.

The top 40 coolest cities are as follows:

Rank City Record stores Microbreweries Tattoo studios Vegan/Vegetarian restaurants Thrift stores Coolness Index Score 1 Portland 110 188 301 864 85 3.958 2 New York City 99 91 388 1089 112 3.904 3 Los Angeles 90 92 240 910 117 3.301 4 Seattle 69 139 209 372 54 2.470 5 Toronto 64 65 240 104 165 2.412 6 Philadelphia 62 80 280 351 78 2.374 7 Montreal 32 54 210 558 110 2.124 8 Austin 77 57 222 247 41 1.960 9 Calgary 18 118 130 211 114 1.829 10 Vancouver 20 19 143 70 208 1.687 11 Edmonton 23 83 105 163 123 1.623 12 Atlanta 39 46 206 222 52 1.539 13 Las Vegas 46 34 221 251 37 1.532 14 Orlando 27 29 240 181 54 1.398 15 Vancouver 8 26 244 332 61 1.390 16 Hamilton 7 42 240 99 90 1.385 17 Ottawa 27 17 75 198 112 1.207 18 Cincinnati 36 54 124 101 40 1.170 19 Tampa 24 40 210 35 37 1.133 20 Milwaukee 36 55 102 85 33 1.069 21 Tucson 25 26 126 136 39 0.951 22 St. Catharines 6 11 78 68 122 0.918 23 Albuquerque 22 54 99 88 25 0.889 24 Richmond 24 38 72 80 44 0.839 25 Knoxville 23 27 114 31 39 0.810 26 Tacoma 21 33 93 62 37 0.787 27 Salt Lake City 7 30 154 133 18 0.772 28 Oshawa 5 40 73 42 64 0.740 29 Grand Rapids 13 45 47 89 48 0.737 30 Madison 24 41 62 79 23 0.724 31 Rochester 19 39 78 109 20 0.721 32 Santa Rosa 13 36 77 102 36 0.720 33 Omaha 23 21 67 44 47 0.707 34 Durham – Chapel Hill 16 19 105 99 28 0.687 35 Halifax 7 39 34 250 22 0.635 36 Boise 13 27 86 92 23 0.621 37 Reno 10 22 121 60 18 0.604 38 Spokane 10 38 65 100 16 0.570 39 Winnipeg 15 1 32 84 61 0.541 40 Kitchener 6 11 53 91 49 0.513

The study also found that the coolest cities in North America are becoming increasingly popular with tourists and young professionals. In fact, the top 5 cities all saw significant population growth in recent years.

Ultimately, what makes a city cool is a matter of personal opinion. But if you’re looking for a city with a vibrant culture, lively nightlife, and a diverse population, then you’re sure to find something to love on this list.

