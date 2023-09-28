//Atlanta ranks among the coolest cities in North America

ATLANTA – A new study by Betway recently revealed that Atlanta ranked among the coolest cities in North America.
A cool city is vibrant, exciting, and full of life. It has a thriving arts scene, lively nightlife, and a diverse population. It’s known for its independent businesses, its creative culture, and its commitment to sustainability. But which is the coolest in 2023?
To reveal this, Betway analyzed key cities across North America based on their art scene, nightlife, diversity, and commitment to sustainability and the results are in…
Atlanta, often referred to as the ‘Capital of the South,’ features on the list having firmly established itself as one of the most popular cities in North America for a myriad of compelling reasons. The city’s rich history and vibrant culture also shine through its numerous museums, historic sites, and a thriving arts and music scene. All of these factors combine to make Atlanta a top choice for residents, tourists, and businesses seeking a dynamic and welcoming urban experience.
Based on the overall findings:
- Portland ranks as the coolest city in North America with a total score of 3.958. The city also ranks first for no. of record stores and microbreweries – 35% more than next best-placed Seattle.
- New York ranks second overall with a total score of 3.904, thanks to the 99 record stores, extraordinary rate of tattoo parlors, and strong selection of vegan restaurants (1089).
- Unsurprisingly, the California city of Los Angelesranks 3rd, with an index score of 3.301, while the city of Seattle completed the top four scoring 2.470.
The top 40 coolest cities are as follows:
|Rank
|City
|Record stores
|Microbreweries
|Tattoo studios
|Vegan/Vegetarian restaurants
|Thrift stores
|Coolness Index Score
|1
|Portland
|110
|188
|301
|864
|85
|3.958
|2
|New York City
|99
|91
|388
|1089
|112
|3.904
|3
|Los Angeles
|90
|92
|240
|910
|117
|3.301
|4
|Seattle
|69
|139
|209
|372
|54
|2.470
|5
|Toronto
|64
|65
|240
|104
|165
|2.412
|6
|Philadelphia
|62
|80
|280
|351
|78
|2.374
|7
|Montreal
|32
|54
|210
|558
|110
|2.124
|8
|Austin
|77
|57
|222
|247
|41
|1.960
|9
|Calgary
|18
|118
|130
|211
|114
|1.829
|10
|Vancouver
|20
|19
|143
|70
|208
|1.687
|11
|Edmonton
|23
|83
|105
|163
|123
|1.623
|12
|Atlanta
|39
|46
|206
|222
|52
|1.539
|13
|Las Vegas
|46
|34
|221
|251
|37
|1.532
|14
|Orlando
|27
|29
|240
|181
|54
|1.398
|15
|Vancouver
|8
|26
|244
|332
|61
|1.390
|16
|Hamilton
|7
|42
|240
|99
|90
|1.385
|17
|Ottawa
|27
|17
|75
|198
|112
|1.207
|18
|Cincinnati
|36
|54
|124
|101
|40
|1.170
|19
|Tampa
|24
|40
|210
|35
|37
|1.133
|20
|Milwaukee
|36
|55
|102
|85
|33
|1.069
|21
|Tucson
|25
|26
|126
|136
|39
|0.951
|22
|St. Catharines
|6
|11
|78
|68
|122
|0.918
|23
|Albuquerque
|22
|54
|99
|88
|25
|0.889
|24
|Richmond
|24
|38
|72
|80
|44
|0.839
|25
|Knoxville
|23
|27
|114
|31
|39
|0.810
|26
|Tacoma
|21
|33
|93
|62
|37
|0.787
|27
|Salt Lake City
|7
|30
|154
|133
|18
|0.772
|28
|Oshawa
|5
|40
|73
|42
|64
|0.740
|29
|Grand Rapids
|13
|45
|47
|89
|48
|0.737
|30
|Madison
|24
|41
|62
|79
|23
|0.724
|31
|Rochester
|19
|39
|78
|109
|20
|0.721
|32
|Santa Rosa
|13
|36
|77
|102
|36
|0.720
|33
|Omaha
|23
|21
|67
|44
|47
|0.707
|34
|Durham – Chapel Hill
|16
|19
|105
|99
|28
|0.687
|35
|Halifax
|7
|39
|34
|250
|22
|0.635
|36
|Boise
|13
|27
|86
|92
|23
|0.621
|37
|Reno
|10
|22
|121
|60
|18
|0.604
|38
|Spokane
|10
|38
|65
|100
|16
|0.570
|39
|Winnipeg
|15
|1
|32
|84
|61
|0.541
|40
|Kitchener
|6
|11
|53
|91
|49
|0.513
The study also found that the coolest cities in North America are becoming increasingly popular with tourists and young professionals. In fact, the top 5 cities all saw significant population growth in recent years.
Ultimately, what makes a city cool is a matter of personal opinion. But if you’re looking for a city with a vibrant culture, lively nightlife, and a diverse population, then you’re sure to find something to love on this list.
To find out where all the cities rank and get more insight into what each city has to offer by visiting here: https://blog.betway.com/casino/coolest-cities-us-and-canada/