//Valdosta Wildcats to Host Columbia High Eagles Friday

VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta Wildcats will host the Columbia High School Eagles from Decatur, Georgia on Friday, September 6. The game will still be designated as an annual Military Appreciation Game with a kickoff of 8:00 p.m. at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Cat Walk will begin at 6:30 pm on the Williams Street sidewalk in front of the Valdosta Board of Education.

The Cats were scheduled to play Bradwell Institute. Bradwell Institute is located in Hinesville, Georgia and because of the projected path of Hurricane Dorian and mandatory evacuations in their area, they will not be able to travel to Valdosta.

All season ticket holders can use their September 6 tickets for admission into the game.

Any military member, retired or active duty, with a valid ID, can enter through the ticket gate on the visitor’s side at the corner of Slater Street and Brookwood. With ID, the military personnel, spouse and their dependents will be given free tickets for admission to the game.

For all other tickets, the Valdosta Ticket Office will be open Wednesday and Thursday from 8 am until 12 pm and again from 1 pm until 5 pm and on Friday from 8 am until 12 pm.