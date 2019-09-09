//New Coach at Valdosta State University Gets First Win

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga – The No. 1-ranked Valdosta State football team opened the 2019 season with a 38-3 victory at Albany State Saturday night, getting the new head coach Gary Goff, off to an impressive start.

Former Valdosta State football player, Gary Goff was named head coach for Valdosta State University in January this year. Goff comes to VSU from NCAA Division II Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio, where he has been the head coach of the Dragons for the past eight seasons.

VSU had 426 yards of offense on 188 yards rushing and 238 yards passing. Quarterbacks Rogan Wells was 21 of 24 for 207 yards and two touchdowns and Ivory Durham was 3 for 3 for 31 yards. Brian Saunds had six catches for 73 yards to lead the team, while the running back accounted for three of the scores. Senior Quahlin Patters had a team-high 51 yards on the ground and the tandem of Seth McGill and Jamar Thompkins combined for 21 carries for 84 yards and two scores.

The Blazers’ home opener will be Saturday at 6 p.m. versus Ohio Dominican at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.