//TitleTown Wrestling Free Beginners Clinic

VALDOSTA, Ga. – TitleTown Wrestling Academy is partnering with Valwood Valiant Wrestling and the Valdosta Boys and Girls Club to off a free beginners clinic.

This clinic will provide youth from ages 5 – 18 an introduction and trial to the sport of wrestling. It will cover basic skills and basic rules of the sport.

Instruction for this clinic will be provided by the Titletown Wrestling Academy’s staff along with Valwood School Wrestling’s Head Coach Antonio Del Vecchio.

This Clinic will be held on Saturday, September 21st from 2pm–4pm.

The clinic will be held in Valwood School Eager Center located at 4380 Old US hwy 41 North, Hahira, GA, 31632.

More information can be found on their Facebook Page and website.