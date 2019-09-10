//LHS Vikings to Face E. Coweta Indians Sept 13

Share with friends











LOWNDES CO., Ga. – The 3-0, top 10 ranked Vikings, will put their record on the line Friday night September 13 when they travel to Sharpsburg, GA to play the East Coweta Indians out of Region 2-7A.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. at Garland-Shoemake Stadium located at 400 Mccollum-Sharpsburg Road in Sharpsburg, GA 30277.

Tickets for this game will go on sale at the Viking Touchdown Club meeting and Coaches Show on Monday night. The TD Club meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at The Mill Pizza Buffet in Remerton. Tickets will go on sale after the TD Club meeting and be on sale during the show. Please make plans to attend.

LHS Vikings will play East Coweta Indians on Sept. 13

Tickets will also be on sale at the ticket office on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Ticket office hours will be 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm Tuesday – Thursday. The ticket office will be closed on Monday and Friday.

The ticket office is located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Photos from Lowndes High School Vikings Touchdown Club Facebook page