//Friday Night Football Scores

SOUTHWEST, Ga. – Week four of South Georgia’s football is ramping up. Teams are showing what they’re made of as we head into halfway point of the season.
GAME OF THE WEEK:
- FINAL SCORE: Valdosta 50, Colquitt County 49
GHSA:
- FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 27, East Coweta 3
- FINAL SCORE: Crisp County 27, Tift County 14
- FINAL SCORE: Coffee 56, Taravella 0
- FINAL SCORE: Lee County 49, Americus-Sumter 6
- FINAL SCORE: Bainbridge 27, Brooks County 26
- FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 26, Cook 6
- FINAL SCORE: Cairo 53, Northside 7
- FINAL SCORE: Westover 43, Columbus 14
- FINAL SCORE: Perry 45, Monroe 20
- FINAL SCORE: Early County 41, Worth County 7
- FINAL SCORE: Wilcox County 50, Berrien 0
- FINAL SCORE: Fitzgerald 21, Upson-Lee 18
- FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 52, Everglades 13
- FINAL SCORE: Seminole County 14, Baconton 7
- FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 52, Stewart County 18
- FINAL SCORE: Mitchell County 36, Miller County 8
- FINAL SCORE: Clinch County 47, Dooly County 12
- Irwin County @ Mount Paran Academy (canceled due to lightning)
- FINAL SCORE: Pelham 70, Randolph-Clay 0
- FINAL SCORE: Shaw 20, Dougherty 7