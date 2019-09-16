//Friday Night Football Scores
SportsSeptember 16, 2019

Friday Night Football Scores

SOUTHWEST, Ga. – Week four of South Georgia’s football is ramping up. Teams are showing what they’re made of as we head into halfway point of the season.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

  • FINAL SCORE: Valdosta 50, Colquitt County 49

GHSA:

  • FINAL SCORE: Lowndes 27, East Coweta 3
  • FINAL SCORE: Crisp County 27, Tift County 14
  • FINAL SCORE: Coffee 56, Taravella 0
  • FINAL SCORE: Lee County 49, Americus-Sumter 6
  • FINAL SCORE: Bainbridge 27, Brooks County 26
  • FINAL SCORE: Thomas County Central 26, Cook 6
  • FINAL SCORE: Cairo 53, Northside 7
  • FINAL SCORE: Westover 43, Columbus 14
  • FINAL SCORE: Perry 45, Monroe 20
  • FINAL SCORE: Early County 41, Worth County 7
  • FINAL SCORE: Wilcox County 50, Berrien 0
  • FINAL SCORE: Fitzgerald 21, Upson-Lee 18
  • FINAL SCORE: Thomasville 52, Everglades 13
  • FINAL SCORE: Seminole County 14, Baconton 7
  • FINAL SCORE: Calhoun County 52, Stewart County 18
  • FINAL SCORE: Mitchell County 36, Miller County 8
  • FINAL SCORE: Clinch County 47, Dooly County 12
  • Irwin County @ Mount Paran Academy (canceled due to lightning)
  • FINAL SCORE: Pelham 70, Randolph-Clay 0
  • FINAL SCORE: Shaw 20, Dougherty 7

