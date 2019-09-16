//Friday Night Football Scores

Share with friends











SOUTHWEST, Ga. – Week four of South Georgia’s football is ramping up. Teams are showing what they’re made of as we head into halfway point of the season.

GAME OF THE WEEK:

FINAL SCORE: Valdosta 50, Colquitt County 49

GHSA:

FINAL SCORE : Lowndes 27, East Coweta 3

FINAL SCORE : Crisp County 27, Tift County 14

FINAL SCORE : Coffee 56, Taravella 0

FINAL SCORE : Lee County 49, Americus-Sumter 6

FINAL SCORE : Bainbridge 27, Brooks County 26

FINAL SCORE : Thomas County Central 26, Cook 6

FINAL SCORE : Cairo 53, Northside 7

FINAL SCORE : Westover 43, Columbus 14

FINAL SCORE : Perry 45, Monroe 20

FINAL SCORE : Early County 41, Worth County 7

FINAL SCORE : Wilcox County 50, Berrien 0

FINAL SCORE : Fitzgerald 21, Upson-Lee 18

FINAL SCORE : Thomasville 52, Everglades 13

FINAL SCORE : Seminole County 14, Baconton 7

FINAL SCORE : Calhoun County 52, Stewart County 18

FINAL SCORE : Mitchell County 36, Miller County 8

FINAL SCORE : Clinch County 47, Dooly County 12

Irwin County @ Mount Paran Academy ( canceled due to lightning )

FINAL SCORE : Pelham 70, Randolph-Clay 0

: Pelham 70, Randolph-Clay 0 FINAL SCORE: Shaw 20, Dougherty 7

