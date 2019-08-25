//WALDEN CRUISES IN GAGP MICHELOB ULTRA BLITZ

Share with friends











COLQUITT, Ga. – Billy Walden of Golf Club Cairo, posted a plus 11 in the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions Michelob Ultra Senior Blitz held at Crooked Oak Golf Course. Going par, bogey, par Walden attacked hole #4 a par 4 with an eagle and went on to shoot 35 on the front nine. Walden struggled on the back nine but was the overall skins leader with 3 skins. Finishing 2nd 7 points behind Walden was Jeff Freedmen of Golf Club of Thomasville. David Beals of Golf Club of Thomasville finished 3rd and won the Michelob Ultra closet to the pin contest. Jerome Martin of Golf Club of Cairo finished 4th ahead of Golf Club Cairo golfer Jim Ellis 5th followed by John Ungar Golf Club of Valdosta rounding out the top 6-point makers.

In the interclub match, Golf Club of Cairo posted 300 points, Golf Club Of Thomasville 200 points and Golf Club of Valdosta 100 points.

The Golf Club of Moultrie will host the September Blitz at Sunset CC on September 12, 2019. Deadline to enter is September 5, 2019 Interested Golfers should contact the GAGP ( John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com