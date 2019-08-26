//Viking’s Homecoming Game Against Lions Aug. 30

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – Following a 69-6 victory over Drew High, the Vikings will host the Champagnat Catholic School Lions, out Dade County, Florida, on Friday August 30. Kickoff is set for 8:00 pm at Martin Stadium.

The Lions won Florida’s Class 2A football state championship in 2017, finished 2nd in 2018, and are currently ranked 3rd in Florida’s Class 2A. This game will be the Vikings 2019 homecoming game.

Tickets for this game are on sale. Advanced game tickets are $10 for reserved seats and $8 for general admission. Reserved seats are available on both sides of the stadium – in Section E on the home side and Section N on the visitor side. General admission tickets are available in Section O and P on the visitor’s side.

Season tickets are still available for the season and can be purchased on both sides of the stadium. Reserved seat season ticket packages are $50 for the remaining five (5) home games.

Lowndes High student season passes are on sale at Lowndes High School to Lowndes High students only.

All tickets can be purchased at the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours are from 12:30 pm to 4:30 pm Monday – Thursday and 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Friday.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings