Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga – This Friday, our Valdosta Wildcats will be playing against Atlanta’s Jackson Jaguars.

The game will be held at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium at 8PM.

At 6:30 p.m. Wildcat Football Players, Cheerleaders, and ‘Marchin Cats will be doing their ‘Cat Walk followed by the Marchin’ Cats Pre-Game show at 7:45 p.m.

Show our Wildcats some support.

#BeatJackson.