TIFTON, Ga. – A Tift County football and basketball coach suffered a fatal heart attack while at a tournament this weekend.

On Saturday, August 3, 2019, Anthony Bateman, collapsed around 4:30 p.m. in South Tifton at a basketball tournament, according to Jonathan Judy, Chief Technology Innovation Officer for Tift County schools.

Many local high schools posted on their Facebook pages to bid the beloved coach and his loved ones condolences.

PHOTO: My Blue Devils Facebook page