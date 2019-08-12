//NFL Takes a Stance on Antonio Brown’s Helmet

Share with friends











When Antonio Brown, wide receiver for the Oakland Raiders, refused to play without wearing his 12-year old helmet, he was sure would be able to win his case. Now it seems the NFL has taken a stance against Brown.

The dispute started back in 2018, with the passage of a rule requiring all equipment to be certified by NOCSAE (National Operating Committee on Standards for Athletic Equipment). According to the rule, equipment older than ten years cannot be certified for safety reasons.

Brown responded by filing a grievance against the NFL, demanding to wear his 12-year old Schutt Air Advantage, a model that has been out of production for several years. At his hearing on Friday in Philidelphia, Brown tried once again to plead his case. He threatened to take against the NFL if he was injured while wearing the new helmet.

A ruling in the case is expected to come later this week.

NFL’s Brian McCarthy took to Twitter to address the controversy, saying “The player can’t practice or play in games with equipment that’s not approved. If he doesn’t play or practice he is in breach of his contract and doesn’t get paid. NFL policy is that Helmets have to be certified by NOSCAE. They don’t certify equipment that’s old[er] than 10 years.”

Without the support of the NFL or the NFL Players Association, Brown has two choices: comply with the regulations and wear a new helmet, or simply don’t play.

