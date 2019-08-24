//LHS Concrete Crazies get serious

Share with friends











A Lowndes High football tradition returned to the sidelines at Martin Stadium for football’s season opener tonight…but with a purpose and a special Viking fan in mind.

Known as the “Concrete Crazies,” a group of senior boys “paint up” each game to show their Viking pride. Each week carries a different theme and tonight’s has a truly special meaning. Tonight, the “Crazies” have chosen to honor Trey Davis, a 2019 LHS graduate, who suffered a spinal cord injury within weeks of graduation.

Trey, an honor grad, was set to attend UGA this fall before a swimming accident changed his path. Surgery, followed by a move to the Shepherd Center in Atlanta, has seen Davis tackle months of rehab, relearning the most basic of tasks. Thousands have followed his journey on the Facebook page, Pray For Trey Davis.

The “Concrete Crazies,” are led by Drew Anderson, who inherited the Captain’s Hat from Cameron Carter, a friend and fellow 2019 graduate of Davis’.