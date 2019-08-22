//Deadline Extended For Fall Sports

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – There are a few extra days to sign up for fall sports with the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Authority. VLPRA has extended the registration deadline to Sunday, August 25th for football, cheerleading, soccer, baseball, softball, and t-ball. Volleyball registration is extended to September 3rd.

Soccer is open to three to 13 year olds and registration includes a shirt and socks. Baseball, softball, and T-ball are open to children as young as three years old up to 12 year olds. Sign up fees include a shirt and hat. Volleyball is school-based for 5th-8th graders and includes a uniform. Football and cheerleading are school-based for kindergartners through 5th graders. That registration includes a uniform and all equipment.

Parents can sign their children up at www.vlpra.com or at VLPRA’s Youth Athletics office at 1901 North Forrest Street.

VLPRA is also looking for volunteer coaches. Any parent or volunteer who would like to coach must fill out a volunteer packet and pass a background check. For more information on registering or volunteering, visit vlpra.com or call VLPRA’s main office at 259-3507.