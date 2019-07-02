//Young Braves Breaking Records

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

Mike Soroka, RHP, became the youngest Braves pitcher in history to be named to the NL All-Star team. Previously, John Smoltz held the record, at just 22 years and 57 days old when he played in the 1989 All-Star game. Soroka will be 21 years and 339 days old on game day.

Soroka joins Ronald Acuña Jr. and Freddie Freeman, as well as Manager Brian Snitker for the game on July 9, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Freeman joins the lineup for the All-Star game

Soroka and Acuña Jr. will also set a major league record as the first All Stars from the same team in the same season who are both under the age of 22.

Acuña Jr. and Soroka will also set a major league record

Snitker believes this is just the beginning, saying “This is going to be a yearly occurrence because these kids are going to be around for a long time.”