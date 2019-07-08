//VHS Senior Re-opens Recruitment

Share with friends











VALDOSTA ––Jaheim Bell, a senior at Valdosta High School, announced on Thursday, July 4, that he was de-committing from the University of Florida and has re-opened his recruitment.

The Wildcat committed to the the University of Florida back in April, on the same day of UF’s annual spring game.

In his announcement via Twitter, Bell wrote, “This is a business decision so I want to make sure I make the right one. Choosing a school and program is a life changing and important decision that will affect my future. I need to make sure I make the best decision for me and my family. Florida is still a top school for me. RESPECT MY DECISION!!!”

According to 247Sports, a network that focuses on college sports and recruitment, reported that Bell currently has 39 standing offers, including interest from Alabama, South Carolina, Florida State, as well as Michigan and LSU. Bell is currently ranked as the No. 36 athlete in Georgia and the No. 23 athlete in the country.

