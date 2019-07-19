//Mother Nature Wins 2 More GAGP Events

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – For the second month in a row Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (GAGP) had to cancel its Michelob Ultra Blitz schedule for The Lakes at Laura Walker in Waycross, Georgia.

The GAGP will travel to Golf Club of Colquitt at Crooked Oaks Golf Course on August 8, 2019. The Competition is open to male amateur golfers 50-years-old and older. Format is 18 holes individual modified stableford flighted and tee-assignments by age. Entry fees are $15.00 for GAGP and Crooked Oaks Members. Non-members is $20.00. Players not having a GAGP HDCP or USGA HDCP may play in the open division.

Player payout is 100% of the players pot and includes:

Maximun Players Pay-out $720.00

Maximum Skins Game Pay-Out $288.00

Maximum Closest to the Pin $72.00

Deadline to enter is August 1, 2019. To enter contact the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com

In other news:

GAGP GEORGIA CITY CUP will be played Monday September 23 at River Forest Country Club in Forsyth, Georgia.

GAGP Points Championship October 24 Spring Hill Country Club Tifton, GA.

GAGP Tournament of Champions November 14 Sunset Country Club Moultrie, GA

GAGP For The Love of the Game Charity Series Supporting those in need. Daily events for the month of November.

For entry forms and additional information contact the Georgia Amateur Golf Promotions (John Ungar ) at 614-441-3965 or e-mail gaamateurgolfer@yahoo.com