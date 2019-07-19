//Case Against Propst Moves to “Due Process Stage”

Share with friends











COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. – According to the Georgia Professional Standards Commission, the investigation into notorious former Colquitt County High School Packers head football coach Rush Propst has moved into the “due process stage.”

When Propst was fired on March 14 at the late afternoon school board meeting, many were stunned by the decision.

Superintendent Doug Howell told WALB in a statement that the investigation was finished, and the decision was made to ensure the safety of their students.

The commission now says that they have enough evidence and cause to penalize his teaching license. Propst can either choose to accept the decision or contest it and ask for a hearing.

In a statement to WALB on Thursday, Kelley O’Neill-Boswell, Propst’s attorney, said “Coach Propst has demanded his right to a hearing regarding the Professional Standards Commission’s investigation and its recommendations, which lack any substantiation. We will vehemently contest the allegations made against Coach Propst. We look forward to a fair due process hearing where the evidence from all credible witnesses can be fully and fairly examined.”

When asked to comment, the commission declined, saying they would wait until the case was officially closed.

