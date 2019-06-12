//Lowndes Hosts Thomasville in 7v7

Share with friends











VALDOSTA, Ga. – On Wednesday morning, the Region 1-2A Thomasville Bulldogs came to Martin Stadium to compete against the Region 1-7A Lowndes Vikings.

Although the Bulldogs and the Vikings are from two different classifications, the Bulldogs showed that they could keep up with anyone given the opportunity.

But the Vikings had the overall edge over the Bulldogs.

As the fall season approaches, the Vikings are proving to be dominant on both sides of the ball. They have a handful of players that have suddenly emerged and may end up being key players on the offensive side of the ball.

Those players are:

Dominique Marshall lining up with Thomasville defensive back.

Israel Mitchell catching a pass out of the backfield.

Dalvin Hughes running back to huddle.

Junior wideout Dominique Marshall, Senior wideout Dalvin Hughes, Junior wideout Justin Lee (not pictured), and Junior running back Israel Mitchell.

On the defensive side, many of the starters are not first time starters so they held up fairly well against the Thomasville offense, especially in the red zone.

Collectively, both teams are looking to take command with their fast paced offenses and tenacious defenses in their respective regions.

Thomasville will open up their regular season in an away game against Pelham at 8 p.m. on August 16th.

Lowndes will open up against Drew at home at 8 p.m. on August 23rd.