//LHS Announces New Head Baseball Coach

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – Lowndes High School’s Head Baseball Coach. Coach Page is a current science teacher at LHS, where he has been employed for 16 years. Of those 16 years, he has spent 11 as an assistant coach. LeAnne McCall, LHS’ Principal, stated, “We are pleased that Coach Ryan Page was approved as the Lowndes High School Varsity Baseball Coach.

Page is committed to excellence both on and off the field, and I have no doubt that Coach Page will help our young men grow and improve as student athletes. We are looking forward to an outstanding baseball season.”

Coach Page attended Middleburg High school in Middleburg, Fl., graduating in 1997. He attended FCCJ (Florida Community College – Jacksonville) on a baseball scholarship for two years, where he was first team all-conference. He came to VSU on a scholarship in 2000 and was captain for the blazers in 2001.

Page graduated with his B.A. in Criminal Justice and a Master’s in Education. He completed his Specialist Degree in Coaching Pedagogy in 2011. Coach Page was an assistant on the VSU Blazers staff from 2001-2004, where he was in charge of infielders, hitters and the conditioning program.

A former junior Olympic player, Coach Page is ecstatic to be back with the Vikings after being gone for four years. He is looking forward to carrying on the Viking traditions, not only on the field, but in the community as well. “We have what I believe to be the best program in the state and I look forward to being a part of the traditions and creating more,” said Page.

He is married to the former Kathleen Coleman of Jacksonville, Fl., who serves as an Assistant Principal at Lowndes High School. They have a 12-year-old son, Carson, who loves baseball and football and attends Pine Grove Middle School, as an upcoming eight-grader.

The Lowndes High baseball team would like to invite young players to their three-day summer baseball extravaganza. Camp will be held at Noel George Field, June 11-13, from 9:00-3:00. Players, age 6-12, will learn the fundamentals of the game from throwing, catching, and hitting while learning to have fun in the process. There will be instruction followed by challenges and games. Players will eat lunch provided by the Lowndes Dugout Club and then enjoy a cool down session of water slides, bounce houses, and other games. The camp will conclude with prizes and awards. #OneLowndes