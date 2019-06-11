//Former LHS Star Living the Dream

Share with friends











By Lauren Burgess

LOWNDES CO., Ga. – After what he called “an adjustment year, both with football and school,” Michael Barrett is setting his sights toward the NFL and beyond.

When asked about his first year of college, the former Lowndes High School Star Athlete turned University of Michigan football player spoke about some of his experiences as a freshman.

“I think I’ve adjusted well. I am currently trying to transfer into the School of Education to teach at the primary or secondary level,” stated Barrett, continuing with, “I hope to be in the NFL, but if that doesn’t work out, I would like to be teaching.”

He also mentioned life outside of sports, saying “Outside of football, I am enjoying the relationships I am making”. When asked what part of his transition was the most unpleasant, he quickly replied with “the cold weather is what I enjoy the least.”

A former three-star recruit and Georgia 1-7A Player of the Year, Michael was recruited as an athlete. “Being recruited as an athlete gave me an advantage because I am not held to only do one thing. I have the skill set to be able to play multiple positions,” Barrett stated.

Currently, Michael is working at the Viper position, a position he described as a hybrid linebacker. “It is unique to Michigan’s defense,” he said. “I feel like Viper is the best position for me and my skill set.”

When asked what’s it like to play for Coach Harbaugh, he commented, “Playing for Coach Harbaugh is pretty much playing for and learning from someone that has taught the best. He was an NFL player and coach for a long time, and since that is my goal, I am basically living the dream right now.”

With spring classes and summer workouts blocking out his schedule, Michael’s free time is limited. As both a full-time student and athlete, Michael will be staying in Michigan during summer break.

He said, “I have been able to go home a few times during this year, though not as much as I’d like to. My family has driven and flown up a couple of times.”

Despite his busy schedule, Michael makes time to keep in touch with friends and family in Valdosta, as well as at Lowndes High School.

Whether as an NFL star, or as Teacher of the Year, Michael Barrett’s motivation and intelligence will take him far.