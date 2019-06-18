//2019 Viking Football Schedule Change

Share with friends











LOWNDES – The August 30 Lowndes High football opponent has changed. Chamblee High asked out of their contract and upon finding an opponent, the Lowndes Athletic Department has agreed.

The new opponent for August 30 will be Champagnat Catholic School High School. Champagnat is a private Catholic school with a campus in Hialeah, Florida. Established in 1968, the school currently serves students in sixth through twelfth grade.

In 2018 Champagnat played for the Florida Class 2-A state championship losing to North Florida Christian 28-20. They were the Florida state 2-A champions in 2013 and 2017. They finished as the state runner up in 2016.