//2019 Viking Football Schedule Change
Local SportsJune 18, 2019

2019 Viking Football Schedule Change

Share with friends

LOWNDES – The August 30 Lowndes High football opponent has changed.  Chamblee High asked out of their contract and upon finding an opponent, the Lowndes Athletic Department has agreed.   

The new opponent for August 30 will be Champagnat Catholic School High School.  Champagnat is a private Catholic school with a campus in Hialeah, Florida.  Established in 1968, the school currently serves students in sixth through twelfth grade.

In 2018 Champagnat played for the Florida Class 2-A state championship losing to North Florida Christian 28-20.   They were the Florida state 2-A champions in 2013 and 2017.  They finished as the state runner up in 2016. 

2019Home/AwayTimeEvent
Friday, August 16, 2019BainbridgeAway7:30 PM Pre-Season
Friday, August 23, 2019Drew (Riverdale)Home8:00 PMMilitary Appreciation
Friday, August 30, 2019ChampagnatHome8:00 PMHomecoming
Friday, September 06, 2019ParkviewHome8:00 PM8th Grade Band Night
Friday, September 13, 2019@East CowetaAway7:30 PM 
Friday, September 20, 2019Miami NorthwesternHome8:00 PMSenior Night
Friday, September 27, 2019ValdostaHome8:00 PM 
Friday, October 04, 2019@Ware CountyAway7:30 PM 
Friday, October 11, 2019OPEN   
Friday, October 18, 2019@TiftAway7:30 PM 
Friday, October 25, 2019@CamdenAway7:30 PM 
Friday, November 01, 2019ColquittHome8:00 PM 
TAGS:

Related posts