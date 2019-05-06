//VSU Softball Players Named To GSC All-Tournament Team

Share with friends











VALDOSTA – Sophomore pitcher Caylie Van Auken and, junior outfielder, Taylor Strickland were named to the 2019 All-Gulf South Conference Tournament Team, Sunday.

Van Auken pitched 18.2 innings, allowing 13 hits, three runs as the opposition hit just .194 against her over the weekend. She had one complete game as VSU went 2-2 in the tournament. Van Auken finished third in the tournament in ERA (0.38) and third in strikeouts (13).

Strickland hit .545 for the Blazers over the weekend. She went 6 of 11 with two runs scored, two doubles, one triple and drove in four. She slugged .909 and reached base two walks. She finished second in the tournament in hits (6) and tied for second for the championship with two doubles.

2019 GSC All-Tournament Team: